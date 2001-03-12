WZZB(AM)-WQKC(FM) Seymour, Ind., and WAVG(AM) Jeffersonville, Ind./Louisville, Ky.

Price:

$3.4 million (for stock)

Buyer:

Susquehanna Radio Corp., York, Pa. (David E. Kennedy, president); owns/is buying 27 other radios

Seller:

Sunnyside Communications Inc., Jeffersonville (Blair W. Trask, president; James W. Robinson, 35.2% owner; Ronald Fifer, 26.2% owner); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

WZZB : 1390 kHz, 1 kW day, 74 W night; WQKC : 93.7 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 699 ft.; WAVG : 1450 kHz, 1 kW

Format:

WZZB : full-service, news, sports; WQKC : country; WAVG : classic hit country WGHC(AM)-WRBN(FM) Clayton, WEHR(FM) Elberton and WNEG(AM) Toccoa/Athens, Ga., and WFSC(AM)-WNCC(FM) (formerly WRFR) Franklin, N.C.

Price:

$3.022 million

Buyer:

Sorenson Southeast Radio LLC, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Dean P. Sorenson, 100% managing member); is buying WSGC(AM) (formerly WWRK ; see item, below)Elberton. Dean Sorenson is president/owner of Sorenson Broadcasting Corp., which owns 10 FMs and seven AMs. He also owns 51% of KROR(FM) Hastings, Neb.

Seller:

Chase Broadcasting Inc., Athens, Ga. (Gordon K. Van Mol, owner). Van Mol also is selling WWRK-FM Elberton

(see item, below)

Facilities:

WGHC : 1370 kHz, 2.5 kW day; WRBN : 104.1 MHz, 480 W, ant. 817 ft.; WEHR : 105.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WNEG : 630 kHz, 500 W day; WFSC : 1050 kHz, 1 kW day; WNCC : 96.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 204 ft.

Format:

WGHC : adult standards, MOR; WRBN :AC; WEHR : AC; WNEG : MOR; WFSC : country; WNCC : AC