Columbia TriStar ups Weiser

John Weiser has been named executive vice president at Columbia TriStar
Domestic Television.

Weiser, who was formerly executive vice president at former syndication unit
Columbia TriStar Television Distribution, will oversee all sales efforts for the
studio on syndication, feature films and library programs.

He's also in charge of CTDT's sales staffs in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago,
Atlanta and Dallas.

Weiser has been at the Sony-owned studio since 1990.