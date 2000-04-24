Columbia TriStar Television Distributions first season of weekend series Battle Dome is coming to an end with its first annual National Championship.
Columbia TriStar Television Distribution's first season of weekend series Battle Dome is coming to an end with its first annual National Championship. The culmination of weeks of action will take place in syndication on the weekend of May 20-21. Three final challengers from across the country will take on the Battle Dome Warriors for the chance to be crowned national Battle Dome champion.
