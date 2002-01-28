Columbia broadens its programming target
One key U.S. syndicated-programming distributor was relatively low-key at
last week's National Association of Television Programming Executives
conference.
Columbia TriStar Domestic Television, the Sony Corp.-owned company going
through a number of structural changes, didn't grab too many headlines, and it
doesn't appear that the studio is going to bring out any new syndicated series
for TV stations in the fall other than game show Pyramid with Donny
Osmond.
Insiders said the studio is instead looking to cable, and possibly broadcast
networks, to buy a number of other projects it has in development, although a
renewed syndication push is not out of the question.
The studio is shopping a potential late-night talk show with former Talk
Soup host John Henson and a Cops-like show with parole officers
(On Parole). Columbia programmers have taped pilots on both.
Columbia executives had no comment.
