Colmes re-signs with Fox News
Fox News Channel has re-signed host Alan Colmes, one-half of prime time duo
Hannity & Colmes, to a new multiyear contract.
His partner, Sean Hannity, also reupped earlier this year.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
Hannity & Colmes runs at 9 p.m. EST. It averaged 1.1 million viewers in May.
