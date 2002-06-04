Trending

Colmes re-signs with Fox News

By

Fox News Channel has re-signed host Alan Colmes, one-half of prime time duo
Hannity & Colmes, to a new multiyear contract.

His partner, Sean Hannity, also reupped earlier this year.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Hannity & Colmes runs at 9 p.m. EST. It averaged 1.1 million viewers in May.