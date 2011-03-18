Collura Named VP of News at KPRC

KPRC

Houston announced Thursday that Deborah Collura has been named

VP/managing director of news for the Post Newsweek Stations. She will

work out of the Houston station permanently.

"Truly

great news for KPRC....She is an experienced news leader that brings all

the tangible and intangible elements to her role here at KPRC," said

Jerry Martin, VP/general manager of KPRC in a statment.

Collura

previously was the news director at WDIV Detroit, and has also worked

at WTVJ Miami, KTSP Minneapolis/St. Paul, and KCRA Sacramento.