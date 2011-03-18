Collura Named VP of News at KPRC
KPRC
Houston announced Thursday that Deborah Collura has been named
VP/managing director of news for the Post Newsweek Stations. She will
work out of the Houston station permanently.
"Truly
great news for KPRC....She is an experienced news leader that brings all
the tangible and intangible elements to her role here at KPRC," said
Jerry Martin, VP/general manager of KPRC in a statment.
Collura
previously was the news director at WDIV Detroit, and has also worked
at WTVJ Miami, KTSP Minneapolis/St. Paul, and KCRA Sacramento.
