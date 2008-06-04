Colleton to Paint NBCU Green
Beth Colleton joined NBC Universal to head up its "Green Is Universal" eco-friendly corporate initiatives.
Colleton, who had been head of corporate responsibility for the National Football League, will start her new job June 9 and report to Lauren Zalaznick, president of women and lifestyle entertainment networks.
NBCU launched its "going green" corporate initiative in May 2007, pledging to reduce its greenhouse-gas emissions by 1% by 2012. It also launched "Green Weeks" of eco-themed programming.
Colleton will oversee day-to-day management of those initiatives, including continuing to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions and programming blocks "Green Week 2" in November and "Earth Week 2" in April 2009.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.