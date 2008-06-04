Colleton to Paint NBCU Green

Beth Colleton joined NBC Universal to head up its "Green Is Universal" eco-friendly corporate initiatives.

Colleton, who had been head of corporate responsibility for the National Football League, will start her new job June 9 and report to Lauren Zalaznick, president of women and lifestyle entertainment networks.

NBCU launched its "going green" corporate initiative in May 2007, pledging to reduce its greenhouse-gas emissions by 1% by 2012. It also launched "Green Weeks" of eco-themed programming.

Colleton will oversee day-to-day management of those initiatives, including continuing to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions and programming blocks "Green Week 2" in November and "Earth Week 2" in April 2009.