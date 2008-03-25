College-Sports Shuffle at ESPN

ESPN is shuffling its college-sports division after the announcement that longtime executive Chuck Gerber is retiring.

Gerber, who has served as executive vice president of college-sports programming, has been with ESPN in various capacities since 1993.

In Gerber’s place, Burke Magnus, who had been VP and general manager of ESPNU, will be elevated to senior VP of college-sports programming. In his new role, Magnus will oversee the acquisition and scheduling of all college-sports programming across the ESPN networks, as well as ESPN on ABC.

“Burke is a proven executive who is highly respected in the college-sports community. He understands the industry’s many complexities and the importance of working collaboratively with internal and external colleagues,” said John Wildhack, executive VP of programming acquisitions and strategy for ESPN, to whom Magnus will report. “His past success managing college basketball and ESPNU will serve him well in this critical new role.”