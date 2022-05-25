College Football Starts on CBS September 3

CBS’s college football schedule starts September 3 with Arizona versus San Diego State, and continues a week later with Colorado against Air Force. Penn State encounters Auburn on CBS September 17, marking the start of the SEC on CBS campaign.

CBS offers 22 college football games this year, with doubleheaders on October 1, October 8, November 5, November 12 and November 25. Besides airing on CBS, games stream live on Paramount Plus.

Among the highlights on the CBS schedule, Navy plays Air Force October 1, defending champ Georgia plays Florida October 29, and Air Force faces off with Army November 5. Army and Navy play December 10.

The schedule concludes with the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl December 30.

Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson, along with reporter Jamie Erdahl, are CBS Sports’ lead college football announcer team. Gene Steratore is the rules analyst. ■