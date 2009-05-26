Cole to Run WEAR

Sinclair veteran Terry Cole is relocating from WGME Portland (Maine) to be general manager at WEAR and WFGX in Pensacola/Mobile, Florida, a Sinclair-owned ABC-MyNetworkTV duopoly.

“We have a long tradition in Pensacola of providing great news coverage,” said Sinclair’s television group COO Steve Marks. “With Terry’s extensive news background, we believe he will enhance WEAR as one of the top-ranked newscasts for the Pensacola/Mobile market.”

Cole, who makes the move next week, said he’s excited to shift from DMA 77 to DMA 60. “WEAR is an important source of news for Pensacola, and I look forward to working with the staff to build upon that position,” he said. “The Pensacola/Mobile area, with its pristine beaches and panoramic Gulf views, is beautiful and we look forward to enjoying their southern heritage.”

Cole took over at CBS outlet WGME in 2006 and has served as group manager for multiple Sinclair stations.