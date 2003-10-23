Cold Start for Cold Pizza
So far, ESPN2's new morning show, Cold Pizza
, isn't exactly heating up.
After two shows, Cold Pizza
averaged a 0.1 household rating and about 100,000 viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research. The marks are on par with what ESPN2 had been doing in the 7 a.m.-9 a.m. EST time slot for the previous four weeks.
