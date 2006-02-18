Cold but Heating Up

Local broadcasters in Buffalo are finding market conditions as uncertain

as an Upstate New York winter. The region is battling a sluggish economy, and

the competitive landscape among stations is unsettled. In September, The WB and

UPN will shut down and form The CW network, but Buffalo stations do not know

who will align with the fifth broadcast network. Sinclair-owned WB outlet WNYO

and LIN TV's UPN outlet WNLO are vying for the affiliation.

Despite the uncertainty, broadcasters' local-news ratings are among

the best in the country. CBS outlet WIVB, also owned by LIN TV, has won every

key newscast for the past 18 sweeps periods. In November, WIVB's late news

averaged a 14.4 rating/25 share, making it the No. 10 newscast in the country

among metered-market stations.

WIVB's main rival, Gannett-owned NBC affiliate WGRZ, is also highly

rated nationally, with a 12.7/22 average that placed it at No. 20 in news in

November. Granite Broadcasting's ABC affiliate is third in late news, with an

8.7/15.

Even the UPN affiliate, WNLO, grabs strong news ratings; it notched a

5.2/7 for its 10 p.m. news—better than some Big Three affiliates in other

midsize markets. LIN TV stations' success is based on stability on both sides

of the camera, says General Manager Chris Musial: “Western New York viewers

feel very comfortable with our people.”

But Nielsen's No. 49 TV market is hampered by slow growth; local

broadcasters took in $105.5 million in 2004, barely up from $103.2 million the

year before, according to BIA Financial. Station managers say development in

the city is progressing, and a strong political season, with gubernatorial and

attorney general races, could deliver additional ad dollars. “Are we the next

Charlotte or Atlanta? No, but we're on the way up,” says Nick Magnini,

general manager of Sinclair's WNLO and Fox affiliate WUTV.

WIVB dominates, grossing $28.5 million in 2004, according to BIA. In

November, the latest sweeps, the station won prime time and news and claimed

the top syndicated show, The Oprah Winfrey

Show. It adds The Megan Mullally

Show next fall.

WIVB's competitors are playing up the alternative programming.

Sinclair runs a 10 p.m. news on its WB station but keeps WUTV running sitcoms

in late fringe to counterprogram news. The duopoly will add

Scrubs, Friends and Dr. Keith

Ablow this fall.

NBC affiliate WGRZ carries a version of NBC's 24/7 weather service,

WeatherPlus, and the station is scoring strong ratings with the Olympics. Such

is Olympic demand that the station's magazine show, Olympic Zone, is thriving. Says General Manager Jim

Toellner, “It is preempting The Insider

and even doing a little better.”