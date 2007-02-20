Colbert Report Names Three New Executive Producers

Comedy Central'sColbert Report has named three new co-executive producers.

The new co-executive producers are Meredith Bennett, Richard Dahm and Allison Silverman. All three have been with the show since its launch in October 2005. Bennett had been a line producer, and Dahm and Silverman supervising producers.

Silverman came from The Daily Show, where Colbert had been a correspondent. Her resume also includes Late Night With Conan O'Brien. Dahm's resume includes Dennis Miller Live and Da Ali G Show, while Bennett had wide-ranging talk experience at The Jane Pauley Show, The Caroline Rhea Show and Rosie O'Donnell.



Ben Karlin, executive producer of The Daily Show and The Colbert Report, resigned both posts last November, but a Comedy spokesperson said the three would have been promoted anyway.