Colbert Corrals Million-Plus Viewers

Promising rather lewdly to give it to viewers "hard, straight and nightly," Comedy Central's Colbert Report (pronounced without a "t" on either word) debuted to a 1 household rating, representing 1.13 million of those viewers.

The Daily Show spin-off follows its parent at 11:30, replacing Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn.

The crowd was not nearly as tough on Stephen as it was on Colin, with Colbert's rating up 103% over the same week a year ago, when Quinn was in the slot, and up 47% over the Daily Show repeats that had been airing in the time period since the season began.

Comedy Central is streaming the episode on its Web site for those who missed Dateline anchor Stone Phillips and Colbert competing in a news copy read-off that was pretty much a dead heat. But viewers also have plenty of other chances to catch the half-hour send-up of the Bill O'Reilly-style personality-driven news and comment show.

The Colbert Report airs Monday-Thursday at 11:30 p.m., with repeats Monday-Thursday at 1:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 8 p.m., and repeats Tuesday-Friday at 1:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Make that "hard, straight, and frequently."