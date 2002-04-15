Coke, NBA extend partnership
The Coca-Cola Co. and the National Basketball Association said they've
expanded their strategic-marketing alliance for another four years through the
2006-07 season.
Under the agreement, the soft-drink company markets its
Sprite brand through the NBA and the National Basketball Development League,
while the Women's National Basketball Association is used to showcase both Diet
Coke and Dasani, a bottled-water brand.
