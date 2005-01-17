Cojo Gets New Kidney

Steven Cojocaru, fashion guru and correspondent for syndicated entertainment TV mags Entertainment Tonight and The Insider, received a kidney transplant Jan. 14.

ET/Insider Producer Linda Bell Blue says Cojocaru is doing "great." He suffered from genetic polycystic Kidney disease.



Cojocaru, known to fans as Cojo, is working on an hour daily talk show that ET parent Paramount hopes to bring into syndication next fall.

Kidney disease is one of the most common transplants, with some 10,00 a year. Recovery period is about a month, which could put Cojocaru, a red carpet maven, on track to make the Oscars (Feb. 27).

