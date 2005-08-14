Cohen Upped at BVT

Jed Cohen has been named executive VP and general sales manager for Disney’s Buena Vista Television, reporting to BVT President Janice Marinelli, president, BVT.

A 15-year veteran of BVT, Cohen, who replaces John Bryan, was named to the top sales position from senior VP, national sales manager.

He will oversee all sales and distribution of first-run, off-net and theatrical product for broadcast syndication and basic-cable platforms.

Cohen joined BVT in 1990 as a sales trainee for the western region. He was promoted to account executive for the Midwest region in 1992 and, within a year, was upped to director and then executive director of sales for the northeast region. Cohen served as VP of western region sales at BVT from 1995-2000.