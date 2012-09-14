Cohen Takes Over KPIX, Wilke Helms WBBM

Marty Wilke has been named president and general manager at

WBBM Chicago, while current WBBM GM Bruno Cohen shifts to San Francisco to run

KPIX-KBCW San Francisco, along with CBS-owned KSTW Seattle.





Wilke comes from the top spot at Tribune's WGN Chicago and

joins CBS October 1, succeeding Cohen, who came to Chicago in 2008.



RonLonginotti has departed the GM post at KPIX.





"This is a great day for CBS," said Peter Dunn,

president of CBS Television Stations. "WBBM has experienced a renaissance

under Bruno's leadership and is enjoying its best success in more than 20

years. The station is moving in an exciting direction, thanks in large part to

a lot of hard work by Bruno and his colleagues. While we love having Bruno in

Chicago, we have an even greater need for his talent and experience in San

Francisco and Seattle. We are fortunate to have found a terrific successor in

Marty, who has spent her entire life in the Chicago area, understands the

intricacies of the market and has earned a great reputation as a skilled

operator during her many years at WGN."





Cohen's appointment is a return to northern California; he

ran CBS' duopoly in Sacramento, and earlier in his career, was news director at

KPIX.





"I'm excited about this new assignment and honored by

Peter's and CBS's confidence in me," Cohen said. "The staff at WBBM

is doing an exceptional job. I'll miss them and the city of Chicago. But I look

forward to returning to the Bay Area-the place where I grew up, where my sons

were born and where I had such a wonderful experience at KPIX."