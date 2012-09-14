Cohen Takes Over KPIX, Wilke Helms WBBM
Marty Wilke has been named president and general manager at
WBBM Chicago, while current WBBM GM Bruno Cohen shifts to San Francisco to run
KPIX-KBCW San Francisco, along with CBS-owned KSTW Seattle.
Wilke comes from the top spot at Tribune's WGN Chicago and
joins CBS October 1, succeeding Cohen, who came to Chicago in 2008.
RonLonginotti has departed the GM post at KPIX.
"This is a great day for CBS," said Peter Dunn,
president of CBS Television Stations. "WBBM has experienced a renaissance
under Bruno's leadership and is enjoying its best success in more than 20
years. The station is moving in an exciting direction, thanks in large part to
a lot of hard work by Bruno and his colleagues. While we love having Bruno in
Chicago, we have an even greater need for his talent and experience in San
Francisco and Seattle. We are fortunate to have found a terrific successor in
Marty, who has spent her entire life in the Chicago area, understands the
intricacies of the market and has earned a great reputation as a skilled
operator during her many years at WGN."
Cohen's appointment is a return to northern California; he
ran CBS' duopoly in Sacramento, and earlier in his career, was news director at
KPIX.
"I'm excited about this new assignment and honored by
Peter's and CBS's confidence in me," Cohen said. "The staff at WBBM
is doing an exceptional job. I'll miss them and the city of Chicago. But I look
forward to returning to the Bay Area-the place where I grew up, where my sons
were born and where I had such a wonderful experience at KPIX."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.