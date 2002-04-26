Cohen quits Fox
Alan Cohen abruptly resigned his post as president of domestic marketing for
Twentieth Century Fox Thursday night.
Cohen was ABC-TV's top marketing and promotion executive for several years
before joining Fox in January.
But apparently, the fit at Fox wasn't right.
In a brief statement, Cohen said, "During my brief tenure at Fox, I've
determined that, given the department's structure, I could not make the kind of
contribution I had envisioned when I joined the studio."
Cohen was a marketing/promotion executive at NBC before joining ABC in the
mid-1990s.
