Cohen quits Fox

Alan Cohen abruptly resigned his post as president of domestic marketing for

Twentieth Century Fox Thursday night.

Cohen was ABC-TV's top marketing and promotion executive for several years

before joining Fox in January.

But apparently, the fit at Fox wasn't right.

In a brief statement, Cohen said, "During my brief tenure at Fox, I've

determined that, given the department's structure, I could not make the kind of

contribution I had envisioned when I joined the studio."

Cohen was a marketing/promotion executive at NBC before joining ABC in the

mid-1990s.