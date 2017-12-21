Cohen Named CEO At Advertiser Perceptions

Advertiser Perceptions said Randy Cohen, co-founder, president and COO, will add the title of CEO effective Jan. 1

The current CEO of the company, co-founder Ken Pearl, will become executive chairman. Pearl will focus on accelerating growth through business development, alliances and partnerships within the ad industry. Pearl will maintain his oversight of the company’s marketing and finances.

"Advertiser Perceptions is the leader in data-driven business intelligence for the advertising industry," said Pearl. "Our exclusive insights, practical advice and expert guidance produce solutions that deliver results enabling our clients to thrive in today’s complex and competitive advertising market.

“As I focus on new business development and building our industry alliances and partnerships, I am delighted that Randy — our current president, COO, and my partner in running Advertiser Perceptions business since we founded the company 16-years ago — has agreed to assume the duties of chief executive officer,” Pearl added. “This move ideally positions Advertiser Perceptions to continue profitably growing our core business into the future.”

Cohen’s career spans more than 40 years; he has held management positions in advertising, media and technology.

"We bring together research-based insights, data-driven intelligence and expert hands-on experience to create second-to-none solutions that deliver results for our clients," said Cohen.

“Along with Kevin Mannion, our chief strategy officer; Andy Sippel, our senior VP of consulting; and our world-class team of specialists and experts, Ken and I have built an industry leading organization with a track record of great success,” Cohen said. "So, it is an honor for me to continue what we’ve started at Advertiser Perceptions as its CEO. Together, we will expand our ad industry leadership and exceed the expectations of our clients.”