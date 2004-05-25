Cohen to Head KMAX

Viacom Inc. station group executive vice president Dennis Swanson has tapped a veteran newsman to head up KMAX-TV Sacramento, Calif., which does six hours of news each weekday.

Bruno Cohen, most recently EVP of business news at CNBC, will be VP and general manager of the station. he replaces Tom Tucker, who is leaving the station but might still find a home elsewhere at Viacom.

"We wanted someone with very strong, well-established journalism credentials to lead KMAX-TV, which not only has a deep local news presence in the Sacramento area but also feeds significant state coverage to our other four California stations," said Swanson in a statement.

But Cohen brings more than a nose for news to the job. He also has station management and even syndication production experience in what would seem a tailor-made combination for a station exec.



Before CNBC, Cohen was VP and general manager of WNBC-TV New York. His resume also includes VP, programming, for Buena Vista.