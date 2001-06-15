Cohen gets new Turner gig

After building Cartoon Network into Turner's hottest broadcast property, President Betty Cohen is walking away - but not too far.

She is staying in the AOL Time Warner family to develop multi-platform content aimed at young adults and teens. Cohen, who spent 10 years with commercial-free network, said management changes at Turner Broadcasting, which brought in AOL Time Warner COO Bob Pittman and TBS CEO Jamie Kellner, instigated her resignation - but in a positive way.

"They understood what it was to build Cartoon Network up and I felt the entrepreneurial need to start something new again," she said. "That's how Jamie and Bob have been in their careers."

Cohen will remain in the Turner Broadcasting group, but plans to work closely with AOL to create an interactive product that mixes entertainment and educational information. She declined to elaborate on the project, but hopes it will be ready by year's end.

Brad Siegel, Turner's president of general entertainment, will take Cartoon Network under his umbrella that also includes TBS, TNT, Turner Classic Movies and Turner South. - Allison Romano