Cohen to be honored at Promax

Betty Cohen, president of Cartoon Network Worldwide, will be honored with the Pinnacle Award, recognizing career achievement in media promotion and design, at next month's Promax/BDA Conference.

The award recognizes Cohen's efforts in branding the Cartoon Network. Under her leadership since October 1992, the channel now reaches close to 70 million U.S. homes.

In other Promax/BDA news, Bill Roedy, president of MTV Networks International, has been named a keynote speaker. Since joining the company last June, Roedy has spearheaded the launches of 25 MTV-branded music channels around the world.

- Susanne Ault