Cohan Joins Nielsen as Chief Growth Officer

Longtime A+E Networks executive Sean Cohan has joined Nielsen as chief growth officer and president, international.

Nielsen also promoted two other executives to senior posts. Karthik Rao was appointed chief operating officer for Nielsen Global Media and Peter Bradbury was named chief commercial officer in the U.S.

Rao had been chief product, technology and operating officer. Bradbury had been executive VP and managing director, US Media Sellers Group.

Cohan was president, international and digital media after 15 years at A+E. At Nielsen he will oversee the growth strategy, partnerships, corporate and business development and all Nielsen international businesses including Gracenote, Nielsen sports and outcomes offerings. He left A+E at the end of 2018 and was president of Wheelhouse Entertainment.

Nielsen is coming off a challenging year in which it was pressured by shareholders and mounted a strategic review that led to a decision to divide its business into two separate companies.

"These appointments illustrate the commitment we have to building out a rigorous and forward looking business dedicated to one media truth and the belief that a transparent, unified independent view of the total audience will help the entire ecosystem succeed and thrive in this evolving landscape," said Nielsen CEO David Kenny. "These appointments set us up well for the future."