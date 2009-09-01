Cogeco Selects Tandberg's OpenStream Back Office System For VOD
Cogeco Cable has selected Tandberg Television's OpenStream back-office digital services system as its exclusive back-office system for video-on-demand.
The Canadian cable operator expects to immediately take advantage of key OpenStream features, including Interactive Catalog, which provides real-time VOD catalog navigation, and the ability to create unique playlists.
