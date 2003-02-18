Coffey joins WTMJ
Claudia Coffey, reporter and anchor for WVUE-TV New Orleans, joined WTMJ-TV Milwaukee as 4:30 p.m. weekday co-anchor and reporter for The 10:00 Report.
She replaces Susan Kim, who is on maternity leave but will return as weekend news anchor.
