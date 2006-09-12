Coffee or T-1 anyone?

CBS has named actress Ashley Hartman, a former American Idol finalist, to be a "wireless hostess" for the company's small-screen efforts.



She will be the "face and voice" of CBS wireless, appearing on phones in videos and alerts, and in wrap-arounds in mobile content and help sell ringtones, wallpaper and games on CBS Websites.



Hartman played Holly Fischer in the TV series, The O.C., and in magazine layouts, including Maxim.