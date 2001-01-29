Trending

COFDM Covers the Inauguration

By

CBS News Washington gave NEC's Digital Microwave Link (DML) a workout during the Inaugural Parade. This was the first use of a COFDM moving shot by the News division in Washington, whose shots were called by CBS News in New York. At NAB in April, NEC will demonstrate "Spectrum Stretch" technology allowing two DML systems to operate on the same channel, effectively doubling system capacity.