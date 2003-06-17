Coen predicts big rise for '03 ad spending
Universal McCann senior vice president of forecasting Robert Coen Tuesday
updated his ad-spending estimates for 2003, predicting a 5.2% rise in total
national ad spending to $153.1 billion, with network cable up 10% to $13.28
billion and the "Big Four" broadcast networks up 4% to $15.6 billion.
According to Coen, local ad expenditures should grow 4.6% to $94.66 billion,
bringing total ad volume to $247.73 billion, up 4.6%, slightly below his initial
2003 forecast of 5%, made last December.
Coen said the strong upfront should mean "an upturn in ad spending in the
second half of 2003 [that will] offset much of the first-half sluggishness." But
spot TV will dip 1% to $10.81 billion due to a lack of political campaign money,
he predicted.
In his initial forecast for 2004, Coen projected that overall ad spending
will improve 6.5% to $263.8 billion, due to the Summer Olympic Games and Campaign
2004.
