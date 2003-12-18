Cody Tapped as Powell’s Permanent Media Advisor

Jon Cody was named permanent media advisor to Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell Wednesday.

He has be serving in the post in an acting capacity since Paul Gallant’s departure last month for the Washington office of Schwab Capital Markets. Cody previously was Powell’s special policy advisor.

Cody earned a law degree from Catholic University in Washington and has a B.A. from Alfred University in New York state. Before joining Powell’s office in 2001 he was an associate at the Washington firm Mintz Levin Cohen Ferris Glovsky & Popeo.