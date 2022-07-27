‘CoComelon’ Set To Sell Tickets For Next Leg of North American Live Tour

CoComelon, a big hit on YouTube and Netflix, said it will be selling tickets to the next leg of its North American live show, announcing the location of 20 of its next 65 appearances.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

The CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey live show started with six dates in 2021 and expanded with six more appearances this spring.

The next 20 stops will take place in September and September, starting in Baltimore and ending up in Long Beach, California.

CoComelon is a Moonbug Entertainment property. CoComelon Live! is produced and promoted globally by EMC Presents. The North American tour is presented in association with Premier Productions and S2BN Entertainment. ■

“We’re so glad JJ and his family are back and can share their exciting journey with other families around the country,” said Michael Cohl, founder of EMC Presents. “The response we received from the first leg of the tour was extraordinary and I have heard from parents that this is a perfect live event to bond with their child.” ■

CoComelon Live! JJ Journey’s Tour Schedule

Fri, Sept 16 Baltimore, MD - Lyric Theatre

Sat, Sept 17 Raleigh, NC - Memorial Auditorium

Sun, Sept. 18 Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

Tue, Sept. 20 Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Broward Center

Wed. Sept. 21 Tampa, FL - Straz Center

Thu. Sept. 22 Jacksonville, FL - Moran Theater

Sat. Sept. 24 Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

Sun. Sept. 25 Montgomery, AL - Montgomery Performing Arts Centre

Mon. Sept. 26 Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theatre

Wed. Sept 28 Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

Thu., Sept. 29 Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Sat. Oct. 1 San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center

Sun. Oct. 2 Austin, TX - Bass Hall

Tue. Oct. 4 Lubbock, TX - Buddy Holly Hall

Wed. Oct. 5 Midland, TX - Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

Thu. Oct. 6 El Paso, TX - Abraham Chavez Theatre

Sat. Oct. 8 San Diego, CA - Civic Theatre

Sun. Oct. 9 Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater

Mon. Oct. 10 Las Vegas, NV - Orleans Arena

Sat. Oct. 15 Long Beach, CA – Terrace Theater