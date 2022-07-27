‘CoComelon’ Set To Sell Tickets For Next Leg of North American Live Tour
By Jon Lafayette published
20 stops for ‘CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey’ announced
CoComelon, a big hit on YouTube and Netflix, said it will be selling tickets to the next leg of its North American live show, announcing the location of 20 of its next 65 appearances.
Tickets go on sale Friday.
The CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey live show started with six dates in 2021 and expanded with six more appearances this spring.
The next 20 stops will take place in September and September, starting in Baltimore and ending up in Long Beach, California.
CoComelon is a Moonbug Entertainment property. CoComelon Live! is produced and promoted globally by EMC Presents. The North American tour is presented in association with Premier Productions and S2BN Entertainment. ■
“We’re so glad JJ and his family are back and can share their exciting journey with other families around the country,” said Michael Cohl, founder of EMC Presents. “The response we received from the first leg of the tour was extraordinary and I have heard from parents that this is a perfect live event to bond with their child.” ■
CoComelon Live! JJ Journey’s Tour Schedule
Fri, Sept 16 Baltimore, MD - Lyric Theatre
Sat, Sept 17 Raleigh, NC - Memorial Auditorium
Sun, Sept. 18 Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium
Tue, Sept. 20 Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Broward Center
Wed. Sept. 21 Tampa, FL - Straz Center
Thu. Sept. 22 Jacksonville, FL - Moran Theater
Sat. Sept. 24 Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre
Sun. Sept. 25 Montgomery, AL - Montgomery Performing Arts Centre
Mon. Sept. 26 Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theatre
Wed. Sept 28 Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
Thu., Sept. 29 Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Sat. Oct. 1 San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center
Sun. Oct. 2 Austin, TX - Bass Hall
Tue. Oct. 4 Lubbock, TX - Buddy Holly Hall
Wed. Oct. 5 Midland, TX - Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
Thu. Oct. 6 El Paso, TX - Abraham Chavez Theatre
Sat. Oct. 8 San Diego, CA - Civic Theatre
Sun. Oct. 9 Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater
Mon. Oct. 10 Las Vegas, NV - Orleans Arena
Sat. Oct. 15 Long Beach, CA – Terrace Theater
