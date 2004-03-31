Cochran Champions Court Cameras

Barbara Cochran will go a few rounds with a federal judge over the issue of cameras in the courtroom.

The arena is National Public Radio's Justice Talking legal debate show. The Radio-Television News Directors Association president's opponent will be Edward R. Becker, chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. The two will tape the debate April 6 in Philadelphia.

RTNDA is a longtime advocate for cameras and microphones in the court. Virtually all state courts now allow cameras at the judge's discretion, but federal courts--civil and criminal, trial and appellate--remain closed.