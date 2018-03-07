Coca-Cola, Sprint, VW Sponsoring Telemundo’s World Cup Coverage

Coca-Cola, Sprint and Volkswagen will be key sponsors of Telemundo’s Spanish language coverage of the World Cup from Russia.

Halftime will be sponsored by Sprint and Coke will sponsor post-game coverage, while Volkswagen presents the network primetime show dedicated to the tournament.

Coke will also sponsor the in-game clocks and its Powerade brand will get exposure via social media activations.

Sprint will also offer exclusive content via the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo app.



Related: Fox Sports Sets 2018 FIFA World Cup TV Schedule

Volkswagen will also have a brand presence within match broadcast and on the livestreams offered by Telemundo Deportes.

VW is also a sponsor of Fox’s English-language coverage of the World Cup.

Telemundo said it will be working with Vice to produce short-form features about World Cup fans that will air exclusively on Telemundo Deportes and TelemundoDeportes.com.

NBCU Digital Lab and BuzzFeed will produce a new digital series Somos el Mundial which will be on the Telemundo Deportes web site and YouTube page.