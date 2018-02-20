Fox Sports Sets 2018 FIFA World Cup TV Schedule

Fox Sports will kick its 2018 FIFA World Cup coverage into high gear this summer, airing all 64 matches live from Russia, executives said Tuesday (Feb. 20).



Fox will air an unprecedented 38 World Cup matches on broadcast television, while sports network FS1 will offer 26 live tournament games on cable. Fox Sports will also stream every game of the tournament – which runs from June 14 to July 15 – via its Fox Sports Go and Fox Soccer Match Pass services, the company said. Here is a link to a PDF of the full schedule.



Group stage action begins on the Fox broadcast network with the Russia-Saudi Arabia match June 14 at 11:00 AM ET and culminates with the World Cup finals on July 15 at 11 am.

NBCUniversal-owned Telemundo has the U.S. Spanish-language TV rights to telecast the World Cup games. Here is a Telemundo link to the match schedule.



Fox Sports’s 2018 World Cup coverage – the first of three consecutive World Cups it will telecast as part of a long-term, English-language TV rights deal with FIFA -- will not include the U.S. Team, which failed to qualify for this year’s tournament.



“The 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia is not only the summer’s biggest sporting event, but Fox Sports’s largest production in our 24-year history,” David Neal, Fox Sports executive producer, FIFA World Cup, and vice president of production, said in a statement. “Our programming team has done a terrific job curating a schedule fit for an event of this magnitude, showcasing thrilling matchups on both Fox and FS1, including more matches than ever before on broadcast television.”



