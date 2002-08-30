Coca-Cola sponsors NBC's Improv
Coca-Cola Co.'s Diet Coke with Lemon will be the presenting sponsor for a
prime time NBC comedy special next week.
Titled Diet Coke with Lemon Celebrates 40 Years of Laughter: At the
Improv, the special has been slated for 8 p.m. EST Tuesday.
Hosted by Jay Leno, the special will include Jerry Seinfeld and Adam Sandler
among its comedic guests.
