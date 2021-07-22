Coca-Cola Sponsors In-Person Experience During Univision’s ‘Premios Juventud’

Univision and Coca-Cola will be holding in person backlot experience as part of Coke’s sponsorship of this year’s Premio Juventud.

In addition to Coke, returning sponsors of the youth awards show include Ford, Little Caesars, M&Ms, McDonald’s Mondelez International and T-Mobile.

Online education company K-12 is a new sponsor this year.

Coke has been a sponsor of the awards show for five years. Its back lot experience will feature food, cooking demonstrations and music and take place in Miami’s Wynwood district. During the show Univision and performer TINI will announce the Agent of Change award to Tanisha Clemente, an advocate for childhood education from the venue. Live shots from the venue will be shown throughout the broadcast.

“We thank this year’s sponsors for their support of Premios Juventud,” said Luis de la Parra, senior VP, Partner Solutions, at Univision. “PJ is a special platform that speaks to and empowers Hispanic youth, and with the rapid rise in Spanish-language marketing, it offers brands a unique opportunity to connect culturally through music with an audience that is growing in influence and impact. This year’s celebration will be electric, and we look forward to delivering surprise performances, world premieres, and dynamic partnerships that our fans won’t forget.”

Ford and its 2021 Bronco Sport will be featured in custom vignettes during the show. Throughout the three-hour telecast the Bronco will also appear in split-screen executions and sponsored billboards

M&Ms is promoting its M&Ms Mix product by working with DJ and Producer CRUZ to create custom beats and rhythms inspired by the different M&M flavors. The beats will be pushed with a digital campaign on Univision’s and CRUZ’s social channel. A final M&M Mix song will debut in an on-air custom vignette airing during Premios Juventud.

Mondelez is promoting Sour Patch Kids and Oreo with 360-degree sponsorships. Sour Patch Kids will have a venue where performers can take video portraits showing off their sweet and sour side. The best will pear during the pre-show and on Premios Juventud’s Instagram. Oreo is working with nominee and performer Guaynaa.

K-12, McDonald and T-Mobile will be featured in innovative ad formats during the main show. Little Caesars will be feature in tune-in spots leading up to the show.

Premios Juventud will emanating from Watsco Center in Miami. The broadcast kick off Thursday at 7 p.m. with the “PJ Takeover" pre-show.