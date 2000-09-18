Coca-Cola goes with ReplayTV
Coca-Cola Co. plans to launch its first personal-television advertising campaign with ReplayTV in October. Coca-Cola has signed a letter of intent with ReplayTV for a multiyear deal that includes title sponsorship of an editorial ReplayZone, banner ads, and call-to-action screens to allow viewers to find more information. Universal Pictures announced earlier this month that it will promote its theatrical movies and home-video releases through the ReplayTV service.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.