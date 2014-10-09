Coastal Television Broadcasting to Acquire WLOV Tupelo

Coastal Television Broadcasting has agreed to buy WLOV Tupelo. Tupelo Broadcasting is the seller. Terms of the deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, were not divulged.

WLOV is the Fox affiliate in DMA No. 133. It took in $2.6 million last year, according to BIA/Kelsey estimates.

Coastal Television also owns Fox affiliate KTBY in Anchorage, Alaska.

Last month, Heartland Media announced it was acquiring WTVA Tupelo, the local NBC affiliate, for $18.7 million.