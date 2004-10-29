Coalition Meets with Nielsen Task Force

Nielsen Media Research "Local People Meter" critics the Don't Count Us Out Coalition had its first meeting Friday with the task force established to investigate charges of flaws in the system.

The coalition's message: Federal regulation is needed to correct "significant underrepresentation of African American and Hispanic households with the current LPM system."

The coalition wants Nielsen to be put under the regulatory eye of the Federal Trade Commission.

Nielsen has said it is addressing the fault rate issues--uncollected data--in African American and Hispanic households. It also says that the people meters, rather than undercounting, are more accurately reflecting the move of those viewers to other media, including cable.

