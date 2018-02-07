Co-Chief Investment Officers Named at Horizon Media

Horizon Media said it has named David Campanelli and Sarah Baehr as co-chief investment officers, pairing execs with TV and digital backgrounds at the top of its buying operation.

Campanelli had been executive VP/managing partner for video investment, and Baehr had been executive VP/managing partner for digital investment.

Together they fill the role previously held by Marianne Gambelli until she left to become president of ad sales for Fox News Channel last year.

The agency’s buying team teams will report to Campanelli and Baehr, except for search, social, mobile and programmatic, which report to chief digital officer Donnie Williams.

The move came after a search process that considered candidates from with and beyond the world of media, the agency said.

“I said I was going to be patient in filling this vital position as Horizon and the world we live in continues to evolve,” said Bill Koenigsberg, president, CEO and founder of Horizon Media.

“Under the leadership of Dave and Sarah, I have seen our activation teams excel and exceed the needs of our clients,” Koenigsberg said. "They have continued to apply innovative new approaches to data in driving business outcomes, and all of this positive momentum has been instrumental in attracting new clients. Having considered several options, I am pleased to announce that the best way forward for our clients and for Horizon is with this amazing duo."

As co-chief investment officers, Baehr and Campanelli will report directly to Koenigsberg.

Campanelli has been with Horizon for 20 years,

“I’ve been fortunate both to see and to help drive incredible change at Horizon,” said Campanelli. “There has never been a more exciting time to help lead our industry. We have more data than ever before, we have more platforms, and the creative possibilities are seemingly endless.”

Baehr was with Carat, MediaVest and Razorfish before joining Horizon.

“Horizon has been the most entrepreneurial, collaborative and yet challenging environment I have experienced. Each day we are asked to make everything we do better, more creative, more transparent and accountable for our clients,” Baehr said.