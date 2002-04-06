CNN/SI shuts down in May

Associated Press reported on Saturday morning that cable channel CNN/Sports

Illustrated will go off the air May 15.

Corporate parent AOL Time Warner said in January it would scrap the sports

channel, which has never turned a profit in its five years.

It is available in about 20 million households. About one-third of CNN/SI's

200 employees will keep their jobs and be transferred to CNN or CNN Headline

News, the network has reportedly said.

According to press reports, the other workers will be offered severance and

allowed to apply for jobs elsewhere in AOL Time Warner.

The parent company is negotiating with the NBA to develop a new network that

would focus on sports events rather than sports news.

AOL Time Warner is aiming for a launch in the fall.