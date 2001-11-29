CNNSI scores women's hockey tourney

CNNSI is adding another small live sporting event to its programming, inking a deal to air the 2002 NCAA Women's Ice Hockey Tournament final four.

The network is sharing the TV rights with regional sports net New England Sports Network. NESN has rights to six New England states, while CNNSI's coverage will air in all other U.S. regions.

CNNSI, which reaches about 20 million homes on digital and analog carriage, recently signed up rights to the National Lacrosse League games and wants to expand its NCAA sports coverage. - Allison Romano