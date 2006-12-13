CNN's Wallace To Join CBS
Former CNN correspondent and anchor Kelly Wallace has joined CBS.
Wallace, who had covered Washington and international news for American Morning, will join CBS in New York effective Jan. 8.
Wallace's resume includes covering the White House for CNN, a stint at Fox News, and CBS's KRQE-TV Albuquerque.
