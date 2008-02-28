CNN's John Roberts to Host RTNDF First Amendment Dinner

CNN's John Roberts will moderate the media-star-studded Radio-Television News Directors Foundation First Amendment Dinner in Washington, D.C., March 6.

ABC News president David Westin, NBC Universal president Jeff Zucker and PBS' Jim Lehrer will also be on hand as the foundation hands out awards for standing up for freedom of the press.

Among the recipients are CBS' Bob Schieffer, who will receive the Leonard Zeidenberg Award (named after the former B&C correspondent); AP president Tom Curley (First Amendment Leadership Award); NBC diversity executive Paula Madison (Service Award); and Richard Wiley, former Federal Communications Commission chairman and partner in Wiley, Rein & Fielding, who is getting a special award.

There will also be a performance by Schieffer and his country-music band, Honky Tonk Confidential.