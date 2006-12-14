CNN's Gupta Gets CBS Screen Time

CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta will begin contributing occasional medical reports to the CBS Evening News, CBS News President Sean McManus said Thursday.

Gupta will contribute up to 10 per year. His dance card is pretty full. In addition to reporting for CNN--including podcasts--and now CBS, he is a practicing neurosurgeon at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

The CBS newscast's regular correspondent is Jon LaPook, anchor Katie Couric's doctor, who replaced Elizabeth Kaledin after Couric took over the broadcast in September.

Adding Gupta to the rotation is the latest move in the increasingly chummy relationship between the news operations. CNN's Anderson Cooper is also contributing pieces to CBS' 60 Minutes.