CNN’s Cooper Is Iraq-Bound

Beginning Monday, Anderson Cooper 360 will broadcast one week of live shows from Iraq.

Cooper, who is in the region for the fourth time, will anchor two hours of live coverage, from 10 p.m.-midnight each weeknight.

Cooper’s trip to Iraq coincides with U.S. ambassador to Iraq Ryan Crocker’s and Gen. David Petraeus’ report to Congress on the “surge.”

“In the days preceding the Petraeus report and testimony, we are going to Iraq and elsewhere in the Middle East to evaluate what is working and not working in the war in Iraq and the war on terrorism,” said David Doss, senior executive producer of Anderson Cooper 360. “In an ongoing effort to ‘Keeping them Honest,’ our team of reporters will provide viewers with the latest information from Iraq as the general and others are testifying on Capitol Hill.”

Also in Iraq, CNN correspondents Michael Ware, Arwa Damon and Gary Tuchman will report on the political and military issues facing the country. And correspondent Nic Robertson will report from Saudi Arabia on a recent Saudi arms bust, which resulted in the arrests of 90 people.