CNN's Brown undone by suspenders

By

Do suspenders make the man? Cable News Network's Aaron Brown complained that
he was not even a candidate for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's
'Sexiest Man at CNN,' while sexagenarian dad Larry King was.

Brown reported that although Bill Hemming was still leading, his entreaty
brought results, acknowledging that his assistant had been hard at work with
responses.

'But that's part of her job -- we report, you decide,' he
added.