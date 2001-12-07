CNN's Brown undone by suspenders

Do suspenders make the man? Cable News Network's Aaron Brown complained that

he was not even a candidate for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's

'Sexiest Man at CNN,' while sexagenarian dad Larry King was.

Brown reported that although Bill Hemming was still leading, his entreaty

brought results, acknowledging that his assistant had been hard at work with

responses.

'But that's part of her job -- we report, you decide,' he

added.