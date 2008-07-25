CNN’s Black in America Hits Another Ratings High

For the second consecutive night, CNN's Black in America posted impressive ratings Thursday, winning its 9 p.m.-11 p.m. time period among its cable-news competition.

Black in America: The Black Man was watched by 2.6 million viewers, making it the second-most-watched program for the night across all of basic cable.

With a two-night average of 2.3 million total viewers and 1.1 million viewers in news' key demo of 25- to 54-year-olds, Black in America is among the top 10 documentaries on CNN since 2001.