CNN's Anderson Cooper Goes Interactive

Launched earlier this week, Anderson Cooper 360's new interactive site greets users with a Flash-enabled greeting from the host who serves as a tour guide for the many varied aspects of the site.

On the site, users can access behind-the-scenes videos of both Cooper and of his program, AC360. There will also be photos, features from Cooper's reporters notebook, and footage of his most recent assignments in Afghanistan, Israel and Turkey, among others. And for those interested in Anderson as much as they are interested in the news, there is even a playlist of the CNNers favorite songs, biographical information, and AC360-branded instant messaging icons.To drum up excitement about the site, CNN has also sponsored a sweepstakes, AC360 "Takes You Live" that will give viewers a chance to win a trip to New York and take a tour of the studio and program.