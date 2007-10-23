CNN’s Amanpour Honored by Queen Elizabeth II

CNN's chief international correspondent, Christiane Amanpour, was among a group of British citizens awarded the CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) by Queen Elizabeth II in ceremonies Tuesday.

Joined by her parents, husband and son at the Buckingham Palace investiture ceremony, Amanpour said she was "incredibly thrilled," according to CNN, and that in a time of sensation and tabloid journalism, "serious journalism is being recognized."

The CBE is one of a number of medals for outstanding service to the country and one's profession.